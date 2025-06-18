Brigadier General: Success in face of adversity tied to strong resilience

TEHRAN—Deputy head of Iranian police's counterterrorism unit, known as FARAJA, said that success in adversities and overcoming the crisis and war is tied to powerful and smart resilience.

Pointing to mental resilience and stress management during crisis and war time, Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi wrote that deep stories of resistance have been narrated in Iranian rich culture particularly Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh and Sa’di’s poems and proses. Reading them can be inspiring and healing in these days, Mehr news agency wrote.

He recommended people to pay attention to announcements, orders, and warnings from local authorities particularly rescue agencies, not forgive their ties with family and friends, put on priority to learn skills such as first aid, self-defense and rescue methods.

He also asked people to adapt themselves to the conditions, maintain peace and calm themselves.

Although the situation is critical, he said, the wise and patient citizens should boost their tolerance and not spread their stress and worries to others.

Having enough sleep can prevent panic attacks and restlessness, he pointed out.

Distancing children from crisis and distracting their attention through personal or group can be effective, he added.

He warned citizens not to fall into the trap of some profit-seeking, opportunistic, and traitorous individuals who try to rationalize selling out the homeland with some irrational justifications.

The news published by the enemy is often intended to weaken the morale of the opposing side, so let's not unintentionally fuel rumors by widely publishing and expressing it, he added.

The history and experience have shown that the courageous and strong people of this land will not give up or rest in the face of foreign aggression, he said. “We will pass this critical and dangerous period safely,” he added.

The spokesperson of FARAJA also announced FARAJA's readiness to provide free counseling services to citizens across the country.

According to ISNA, Brigadier General Montazer al-Mahdi, stated in this regard: The police, with hundreds of counselors and psychologists at their disposal, is ready to provide free psychological treatment services to citizens in their counseling and assistance centers across the country.

He added that citizens can refer to counseling and psychology centers and assistance departments in police stations and benefit from the professional treatment services of these centers to improve their mental health and that of their children, and prevent them from suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the war with the Zionist regime.

