TEHRAN – Arab tribes in Khorramshahr have joined security and military forces to bolster the safety and stability of this strategically sensitive oil-rich region, situated in southwest Iran.

Their spontaneous and symbolic show of unity comes amid heightened tensions linked to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Mehr news reported on Wednesday.

Members of the Arab tribal communities have long regarded as loyal defenders of the homeland and Islamic values, the report underlined.

They have voluntarily taken up arms and are actively participating in security patrols and checkpoints throughout the area.

Local officials and military commanders have welcomed the move, describing it as a clear demonstration of solidarity and national cohesion in the face of any threat to the country’s internal security and territorial integrity.

The strong presence of armed tribal members alongside official security forces is said to have significantly increased deterrence against suspicious activities and sent a clear message to Iran’s adversaries: the

Iranian people stand united and prepared to defend their nation.

Observers say the move echoes their historic role in defending the homeland and signals their continued readiness to protect the nation during times of crisis.

Khorramshahr lies on the right (west) bank of the Karun River where it enters Arvandrud, 72 km from the Persian Gulf. The city occupies the site of the old ?Abbasid port of Mohammerah, but it was already in existence at the time of Alexander the Great. During the Seleucid period, the town was a properous trading center, and it remained so through the Sasanian and into the Islamic period.



AM

