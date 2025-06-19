Iran exercises 'right to self-defense' but 'remains committed to diplomacy:' Araghchi

TEHRAN – In a Thursday post on X, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized the nation’s commitment to self-defense in light of the Israeli-imposed war on Iran, while reaffirming that Tehran has never sought nuclear weapons and will not do so in the future.

"Now, the whole world must know that Iran is merely defending itself," Araghchi asserted.

He highlighted that Iran's responses have been limited to reciprocal actions against the Israeli regime, rather than those who "assist and encourage" it.

The backdrop to Araghchi's remarks is the recent Tel Aviv's campaign of aggression against Iran, launched in the early hours of Friday by attacking Iran, assassinating several officials and scientists, and martyring hundreds of Iranians as well as injuring thousands, predominantly civilians.

Araghchi warned that the Israeli regime, weakened by its own internal issues, is attempting to draw other nations into its conflicts, stating, "Just as Netanyahu launched this war to destroy diplomacy, the world must be very vigilant regarding the increasing efforts of the weakened Israeli regime to compel others to save it."

Additionally, Iran's top diplomat reiterated the country’s longstanding position against nuclear weapons, asserting, "Iran has practically proven what it has always publicly committed to: we have never sought nuclear weapons and will not do so."

He pointed out that the current aggression from Israel, the only nuclear-armed state in the region, does not provide a justification for Iran to pursue such weapons.

The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed Iran's resolve to defend itself against aggression, declaring, "Iran will proudly and courageously continue to exercise its right to self-defense, and we will make the aggressor regret its grave mistake and compel it to pay the price."

Furthermore, Araghchi expressed Iran's commitment to diplomacy, stating, "With the exception of the illegitimate, genocidal, and occupying regime of Israel, we remain committed to diplomacy. As in the past."