Iran urges ICRC to openly slam Zionist regime's aggression

TEHRAN –Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, has urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to explicitly condemn Israel's attacks on Iran.

Bahreini in a meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the president of the ICRC, highlighted that the ICRC as the observer and administrator of the Geneva Conventions has to transparently recognize and denounce Israel’s attacks against Iran as violation of international law, ISNA reported.

Referring to the number of civilians being killed or wounded, the official said under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran has the right to self-defence, and will do that as long as Zionist regime’s attacks go on.

Spoljaric Egger, expressing deep sorrow and sympathy with the victims, said that “the International Committee of the Red Cross has never ever been ignored as today. We are doing our best to reduce tensions in any possible way. Currently, we keep in constant contact with the Iranian Red Crescent Society to meet their needs if required.”

