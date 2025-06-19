Iran Has the Right to Advance Its Peaceful Nuclear Program: Hezbollah Chief

TEHRAN- Sheikh Naim Qassem, Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, declared that U.S. and Israeli pressure campaigns against Iran are based on “baseless pretexts,” stressing that Iran has the legitimate right to pursue its peaceful nuclear program under international law.

In a statement issued Thursday, Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s unwavering support for Iran in the face of foreign threats and called on all freedom-seeking nations to stand with the Islamic Republic.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, strongly condemned ongoing U.S. and Israeli efforts to pressure Iran over its nuclear program, describing such actions as “unjustified” and “futile.” Qassem emphasized that Iran’s nuclear activities are strictly for peaceful purposes and serve the interests and progress of the Iranian people. He asserted that international law, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), recognizes Iran’s right to develop its nuclear program for civilian use.

“In reality, the attacks and pressure from the U.S. and Israel against Iran are nothing more than flimsy excuses,” Qassem stated. “Iran has every right to continue developing its nuclear program, a right acknowledged by international law.”

He described the Islamic Republic as a global symbol of support for the oppressed, resistance, and the liberation of Palestine and Quds. According to Qassem, Iran’s steadfastness over the past 46 years—despite facing various forms of aggression and sanctions—has been made possible by reliance on internal strength and the inspirational leadership of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Qassem further denounced recent threats by the U.S. president against Iran’s religious and political leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and attacks on the Islamic Republic, calling them assaults on all peoples of the region and freedom-seekers worldwide. “Such actions by America only drive the region toward instability and global crises, ultimately resulting in disgrace and defeat for the aggressors,” he said.

Hezbollah’s leader reiterated that the movement will never remain neutral regarding Iran’s legitimate rights and independence, particularly in the face of what he called American and Israeli injustice and aggression. “We will always stand by Iran,” he affirmed, urging all nations and advocates of freedom to raise their voices in support of Iran and its leadership to thwart “arrogant schemes.”

Qassem concluded by asserting that the U.S. and Israel will not succeed in defeating the Iranian people or its armed forces. “Past experiences have shown that this nation is invincible, and Iran’s resistance will persist despite all pressures,” he said.

This statement comes amid heightened tensions in the region and renewed international focus on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that their nuclear activities are exclusively peaceful and have rejected allegations of pursuing nuclear weapons.