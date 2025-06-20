Iran calls on UN to enforce resolution 487 following Israeli strike on Arak reactor

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrike on Iran’s Arak Heavy Water Reactor, calling on the United Nations Security Council to uphold international law.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Araghchi stated that the Arak facility—under comprehensive safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and being constructed in line with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—was bombed “in broad daylight by the Israeli regime.”

He emphasized that the facility was fully compliant with JCPOA requirements designed to eliminate any proliferation risk.

Araghchi urged the UN Security Council to enforce Resolution 487, which was unanimously adopted in 1981 following Israel’s attack on Iraq’s nuclear facility. “It is imperative that it upholds and enforces its own Resolution 487,” he wrote, drawing a parallel between the two incidents.

The alleged strike comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Iran repeatedly warning against military actions targeting its nuclear infrastructure.

On Thursday, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization confirmed on that the Zionist regime of Israel launched an attack targeting the Arak Heavy Water Nuclear Facility, also known as the Shahid Khondab Research Reactor, located in Iran’s central Markazi province.

According to a statement released by the organization, the strike occurred in the early morning hours of the day but resulted in no casualties or injuries. The agency emphasized that preemptive security measures had been in place, preventing any threat to nearby residents or critical infrastructure.

"The attack resulted in no casualties or injuries. Thanks to security measures taken in advance, there is no risk or damage to the population in the area surrounding the facility," the statement read.

Iranian sources also confirmed that there was no nuclear leak or environmental hazard following the strike. The incident has been formally reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian officials confirmed.

AM

