Fuel supply stable in country: NIORD

TEHRAN- National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) announced in a statement the stable and favorable situation of fuel supply in the country and stated: “Fuel is being distributed in sufficient and appropriate quantities and congestion at stations has been significantly reduced.”

The statement said that "With the round-the-clock efforts of the hardworking and courageous personnel of the NIORDC across the country, the fuel supply situation at stations, especially in Tehran, is completely stable and favorable. Fuel is being distributed in sufficient and appropriate quantities, and congestion at the stations has been significantly reduced. The fueling process continues without interruption, and there is no concern about providing the people with the fuel they need.

The conditions in production units, transmission facilities, and distribution points are well managed, and fuel supply is being carried out in a desirable and effective manner. Also, with the use of mobile stations throughout the city and on transportation routes leading to Tehran, the level of congestion and crowding at the stations has been greatly reduced.”

Meanwhile, the oil minister has said that there is no concern over fuel availability and that supply remains stable across the country.

“People should not worry at all about fuel provision—we are facing no issues in this regard,” said Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad following a cabinet meeting.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, Paknejad emphasized that fuel distribution is being managed efficiently and that the supply network is stable.

He acknowledged that in order to maintain long-term supply stability, certain local restrictions may be implemented in specific areas. “But there is no problem when it comes to ensuring fuel access for our dear people,” he said.

MA