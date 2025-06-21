Aggressive attack of Zionist regime to hospitals is war crime

TEHRAN-- Aggressive attack of the Zionist regime to Iran which has been supported by the US, several European countries and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can lead to criminal responsibility for those who have played a role, said Heybatollah Hazhandimanesh, a faculty member of Allameh Tabatabei University. Civilian hospitals were targeted by the evil regime, IRNA reported.

According to the international laws, hospitals are considered cultural and supported assets. Therefore, they shouldn’t be attacked.Intentional attacks against religious, educational, artistic, and scientific sites, as well as historical monuments and hospitals are considered war crimes.Civilian hospitals shouldn’t be attacked under any condition. They should be respected and supported by war sides. In cases that hospitals are attacked, it is violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

According to Articles of Association of International Criminal Tribune, attack to hospitals is considered a war crime. Therefore, the act of the Zionist regime is violation of international obligation of this regime to International Laws.These attacks are considered violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention. They are considered war crimes.

Therefore, it leads to criminal responsibility for Zionist regime’s prime minister, defense minister, head of army headquarters, head of air forces, and the pilot conducting the air strikes.In addition, those who have played a role in planning and implementing these attacks such as supplying the weapons, financial and information supplies, are responsible.

It seems that in addition to Zionist officials, army commanders and soldiers, American President, Commander of American Forces in the region and Director General of IAEA are responsible.Apart from Iran’s courts, the courts of other countries are also duty-bound to investigate the Zionist crimes.According to Article 19 of Fourth Geneva Convention, supporting the civilian hospitals should not be stopped.

Attack to hospital is illegal and war crime. All hospitals located in the area of war sides are included by this support. The army’s emergency issues should not be used as a pretext for attacking the hospitals.

The assets included by 1949 Geneva Convention comprise civilian hospitals, medical planes and ambulances. Iranian hospitals and civilian structures didn’t do anything outside of their humanitarian duties. They have not been applied as a location for attacking the enemy.

The aggressive attack of Zionist regime to our country and our hospitals didn’t get any reaction from any European country. This is while when Iranian missile hit Israeli army structure and its wave reached a nearby hospital, some European countries including Denmark criticized. This European approach can be considered hypocrisy and selective approach in implementation of international rights.