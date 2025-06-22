Hamas strongly condemns U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

TEHRAN - The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has issued a strong condemnation of recent U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the military action a dangerous and unlawful escalation.

In a statement released Sunday, Hamas denounced what it described as “blatant U.S. aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.” The group said the attacks represent a “flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

Hamas warned that the strikes mark a serious escalation in regional tensions and accused the United States of following the agenda of Israel, referring to what it called blind obedience to the goals of the occupation regime, ISNA reported.

The group also expressed full solidarity with Iran, affirming its confidence in Iran’s ability to defend its sovereignty.

The U.S. strikes, which targeted nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, have drawn international criticism and raised concerns about a wider conflict in West Asia.

AM