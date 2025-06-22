Lebanon is not safe from Zionist-American evasion

BEIRUT — At an existential crossroads, Hezbollah stands in defence of its symbol and backbone in Tehran. However, the decision to directly engage in the battle is not a simple one, neither politically nor militarily, given that the U.S.-led Israeli aggression against Lebanon has stripped some of its defensive capabilities.

This reality, so far, requires Hezbollah’s leadership to wait until it becomes clear that Iran truly needs operational support, as successive statements by its carders over the past week have suggested.

Hezbollah cadres are deliberately maintaining an ambiguous discourse that allows them to politically manoeuvre and enables them to decide whether to intervene or not, based on the outcome of field and diplomatic developments.

“Hezbollah’s entry into the war is a bad decision, a very bad one,” said Thomas Barrack, Donald Trump’s interim envoy to Beirut, which highlights the extent of international pressure on the Resistance if it becomes involved.

Nevertheless, Hezbollah will likely avoid being dragged into the war because Iran has no need for such intervention.

This was confirmed by the Hezbollah MP, Hassan Fadlallah, who said: “Iran is proving its historical role: when it is attacked, it defends itself. It does not ask anyone to defend it. Iran fights for itself, and it knows how to protect its people and how to confront them.”

Fadlallah emphasized that “there is no such thing as Iran’s proxies; rather, they are resistance movements.”

In addition to not needing any military assistance, Tehran considers this war its own, first and foremost, after being subjected to a clear aggression that targeted its military leaders, its nuclear scholars, and its military and nuclear facilities.

More seriously, the Israeli enemy has targeted the national sovereignty and dignity of its people. The well-known Persian pride prevents Tehran from waiting for any external assistance to seek revenge, as it is solely focused on defending its rights.

Some analysts also warn that Hezbollah’s current ambiguous policy will not continue if the enemy’s attacks continue or if it resumes a large-scale aggression against Lebanon.

Obviously, Hezbollah is preparing for such an eventuality and is placing it at the top of its priorities.

Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that “Hezbollah is not neutral and will act as it sees fit in the face of this brutal Israeli-American aggression.”

Sheikh Qassem further warned that the threat to assassinate the Leader of the Islamic Republic, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, would have dire consequences.

While awaiting the outcome of the aggression against Iran, the current situation is extremely uncertain, requiring extreme caution against Israeli treachery at any moment.

This situation demands the utmost vigilance and caution, particularly since American "reassurances" cannot be trusted based on past experiences. Additionally, the Israeli enemy operates beyond predictable parameters.

