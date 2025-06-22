Hakim: Attack on Iran may lead the world to an all-out war

TEHRAN- Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, expressed deep regret and strongly condemned the attack in response to the U.S. strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that the U.S. strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran puts the security and stability of the region and the world in danger.

While condemning these attacks, which violate international norms and laws, Hakim warned of their dangerous consequences that may lead the region and the world to an all-out war.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement called on international organizations, including the United Nations, the Security Council, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, not to remain indifferent to these attacks.

He called on these organizations to immediately take binding measures to contain the situation and stop the Zionist regime’s violation of international treaties to prevent the spread of the conflict.