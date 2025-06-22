IRGC commander: Iran aerospace operations will Continue, "no peace for the zionists"

TEHRAN – The Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Pakpour, announced that the IRGC’s aerospace operations against the Zionist regime will continue without pause, emphasizing that the attacks have disrupted Israel's sense of security.

Speaking in the first video footage released from the IRGC’s war operations room, General Pakpour stated, “The IRGC’s aerospace operations will not stop, and they have taken away the Zionists' comfort. As time passes, the unity among our people grows stronger—this is nothing short of a divine blessing.”

His remarks come amid ongoing military operations and heightened regional tensions following Israeli and U.S. aggression. The IRGC's continued strikes, according to Iranian officials, aim to enforce deterrence and respond decisively to acts of hostility.