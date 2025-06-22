Young wushu champion martyred in brutal Israeli airstrikes

TEHRAN- Mehdi Ghaffari, a dedicated young wushu athlete from Khorramdarreh, Iran, was martyred in the latest wave of brutal and indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes. His death has sparked widespread grief across the Iranian sports community.

Mehdi Ghaffari, a promising Iranian wushu practitioner and respected figure in the city of Khorramdarreh, lost his life during the recent Israeli attacks targeting civilian areas. Known for his courage, discipline, and commitment to both sport and country, Ghaffari’s martyrdom is being mourned by fellow athletes, local residents, and national sports authorities alike.

The Iranian Wushu Federation released an official statement expressing profound sorrow over his death, calling it a tragic loss to the nation’s sporting community and a stark reminder of the indiscriminate nature of the attacks.

A large number of mourners participated in the funeral procession, held at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Khorramdarreh. The ceremony was also joined by the family and supporters of Hamid Mehri, another victim of the same strikes from the neighboring city of Abhar.

Both athletes are now remembered not only for their achievements in sports but for their ultimate sacrifice in the face of aggression.

Iranian authorities and local officials have strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s continued targeting of civilians and prominent figures, calling on the international community to take immediate action to halt such violations of international law.