Anti-Israel NGOs around the globe condemn aggression on Iran, U.S. intervention

TEHRAN – Since Israel’s air strikes on Iran, on June 13, a broad network of anti-Israel non-government organizations have mobilized to censure Israeli attacks on Iran via coordinated messaging with calls to halt arms transfers to Israel, end U.S. interventionism, and reject any military escalation with Iran.

Hereunder is a description of the NGOs and their protests and rallies as well as their post on social media, according to ngo-monitor.org.

June 14

CODEPINK (Funded by Tides Foundation) participated in a rally in New York “against US-Israeli attacks on Iran.” According to CODEPINK, “Israel is attacking Iran using US weapons, manufactured by the same companies providing weapons to repress anti-ICE protests, for genocide against Palestinians, and on show in DC.”

On the same day, Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) participated in a protest in London “demanding our government stop arming Israel and pressure it to stop bombing Iran and end is genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

June 17

An Instagram post by Adalah Justice Project (Funded by Tides Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund), called on activists to “email your members of Congress” and “Let Congress Know Loud and Clear that We the People Say: No War with Iran, No More Weapons for Israel.”

Also, Al-Awda Toronto participated in an “emergency rally” headlined “Hands off the Middle East.”

June 18

CODEPINK held a “EMERGENCY NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION” calling for “No War on Iran.” According to CODEPINK, “The Trump administration has been backing Israel’s attacks on Iran and is on the verge of ordering direct U.S. strikes that would escalate the war catastrophically.”

Funded by Rockefeller Brothers Fund), on June 18, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) participated in an “emergency protest” in New York calling for “NO WAR ON IRAN.”

Masar Badil “called on supporters of Palestine and the resistance camp in the region and the world to mobilize urgent and broad popular actions and demonstrations, and escalate political and media confrontations, against the US-Zionist aggression against Iran.”

On the same day, Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) participated in an “emergency protest” in New York calling for “NO WAR ON IRAN.”

June 19

PYM Toronto held a protest demanding “NO MORE ‘UNWAVERING SUPPORT’ FOR THE GENOCIDAL STATE OF ISRAEL!”

CODEPINK activists confronted Senator Roger Wicker “with a simple message: the American people don’t want another endless war. Iraq was a disaster. Afghanistan, a disaster. Libya, a disaster. There are 90 million people in Iran. Don’t escalate. Don’t justify more violence!”

June 20

Al-Awda participated in a demonstration in San Francisco calling for “No War on Iran. No War on Migrants. No War on Palestine.”

American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) participated in a demonstration in San Francisco calling for “No War on Iran. No War on Migrants. No War on Palestine.”

CODEPINK urged people to call the White House and Senate to “Demand they pass the War Powers Resolution. No war with Iran.”

IfNotNow (Funded by Tides Foundation, Ford Foundation, Foundation for Middle East Peace) held a “candlelight vigil” in “honor the civilians killed in Israel’s unprovoked, illegal war on Iran and demand immediate action from our elected officials.”

Moreover, JVP participated in a demonstration in San Francisco calling for “No War on Iran. No War on Migrants. No War on Palestine.”

PYM participated in a demonstration in San Francisco calling for “No War on Iran. No War on Migrants. No War on Palestine.”

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) participated in a demonstration in San Francisco calling for “No War on Iran. No War on Migrants. No War on Palestine.”

June 21

IfNotNow participated in a rally in Philadelphia to “Stop the Madness. No War on Iran.”

American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) (Funded by Tides Foundation, Ford Foundation, and Grassroots International) launched a petition to “Tell Congress: No war with Iran.” The petition urged Congress to “take steps to end Israeli acts of aggression and work toward lasting peace and security for all.”

AMP Chicago participated in a protest calling for “Hands off Iran. Arms embargo now. Stop the genocide now.”

CODEPINK launched a “No War on Iran Rapid Response Toolkit.” The toolkit provided resources to “outline your demands, suggest first steps for a response plan locally, give you tools to organize an action of your own, and give you talking points and graphics.”

CODEPINK participated in a rally in Philadelphia to “Stop the Madness. No War on Iran.”

JVP launched a petition calling to “Write your member of Congress, tell them to support the War Powers Resolutions and to stop arming Israel.”

JVP participated in a rally in Philadelphia to “Stop the Madness. No War on Iran.”

SJPChicago participated in a protest calling for “Hands off Iran. Arms embargo now. Stop the genocide now.”

PYM Montreal participated in a protest calling for “No War with Iran.” It held a protest in Washington DC headlined, “Hands off Iran. Hands off Gaza.”

June 22

PYM Toronto held a “Hands off Iran” protest. It also held a protest in San Francisco calling to “Stop the War on Iran. Trump is a War Criminal.”

Al Awda Houston held a protest calling to “Stop the War on Iran. Trump is a War Criminal.”

SJP Norcal held a protest in San Francisco calling to “Stop the War on Iran. Trump is a War Criminal.”

June 23

SJP Chicago will hold an “emergency rally” calling for “Hands off Iran.”

PYM will hold an “emergency rally” in Chicago calling for “Hands off Iran.”

June 26

CODEPINK Chicago will hold a “National Day of Action,” calling for “No War on Iran.”

PYM will hold a “National Day of Action” in New York calling for “No War on Iran.”

SJP Chicago will hold a “National Day of Action,” calling for “No War on Iran.”