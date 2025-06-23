370 law professors condemn U.S., Zionist attacks on Iran

TEHRAN – A total of 370 law professors of Islamic Azad University condemned the aggressions of the U.S. and the Zionist regime against Iran in a statement.

They emphasized that the recent attacks have been on an independent country, which is a member state of the United Nations. Therefore, it proves the legitimacy of any legitimate, proportionate, and deterrent response from the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRNA reported.

“While the great nation of Iran moves in line of independence, progress and peace, we are witness to the one of the most aggressive attacks against international rights from the U.S. and child-killing Zionist regime; the aggressions with direct attack to Iranian peaceful nuclear sites showed the real face of global arrogant powers to the nations.”

They declared that the coordinated attacks of the U.S. and the Zionist regime is violation of Article 56 of Geneva Convention, the Articles of Association of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

These aggressions are against the common regulations and fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, they said. They are obvious proof of violation of peremptory norms of international law, they added.

The aggressive attacks of the Zionist regime against civilian centers and scientific installations is evidence of war crimes, crime against humanity, and aggression crime which should be pursued and prosecuted according to the Articles of Association of the International Criminal Court.

According to regulations of Humanitarian Law, those affected by these attacks are entitled to take action regarding material and moral damages via the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Based on Article 2 of Clause 4 of the Charter of the United Nations, any threat by use of force against the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of the countries is banned.

In fact, this aggression has happened from their weak point. The Zionist regime was defeated in its attack to Iran and exposed to collapse. If it was not in military and political deadlock, the U.S. had not interfered in the war.

This is the first time in contemporary history that two nuclear powers, including the U.S. as the sole user of atomic bomb and the Zionist regime which is not NPT member, attack against a country that is NPT member and boasts peaceful nuclear energy. This reality has weakened the validity of NPT.

“We ask the respected government of Islamic Republic of Iran to lodge an official complaint to international competent authorities with all its legal, international and diplomatic capacities.”

They also asked the United Nations, the Security Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, International Courts, independent governments and the world’s awakened consciences not to be silent regarding these aggressive measures. Instead, they should play their role regarding threats against global peace and security through taking legal actions, issuing resolutions and international pursuits.

At end, the professors said that Islamic Republic of Iran is an independent nation. Those who attack the nations and governments on basis of their nuclear power, will be defeated soon, they added.





