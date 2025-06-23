'Herald of Victory' : Iran hits biggest US base in West Asia

TEHRAN – Iran targeted the biggest U.S. base in West Asia on Monday, firing the same number of missiles American forces used on Iran's nuclear sites over the weekend to hit the Al Udeid Air Base in the Persian Gulf country of Qatar, according to a statement by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

In a separate statement, the Iranian Armed Forces said the country is ready to hit more American targets in the future if Washington persists with its aggression against Iran. "The will of the powerful, popular Armed Forces of Iran will ensure that any repeat of mischief will only accelerate the collapse of America’s military presence in the region, their humiliating retreat from West Asia, and the realization of the shared aspiration of the Islamic Ummah and freedom-seeking nations of the world—the eradication of the cancerous Zionist tumor,” the statement read.

The Iranian attack came after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites in the early hours of Sunday. Analysts and officials had been warning him against the move, stating that it could lead to an all-out regional conflagration.

Iran has also been firing missiles and drones at the occupied territories on a daily basis, responding to the regime's ongoing ariel campaign that begun on June 13, and has so far resulted in the death of over 400 Iranian civilians and injury of 2000 others. Large swathes of Israeli neighborhoods now lie in ruins, according to reports by Hebrew media.

Situated southwest of Doha, Qatar, Al Udeid Air Base has been the most critical U.S. military installation in West Asia, serving as the nerve centre for American operations across the region. Its significance stems from a combination of geographic positioning, advanced infrastructure, and operational capabilities that make it indispensable to U.S. military strategy in area. It has also been serving as the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the home of the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC).

It is believed that the base was evacuated before the strikes. Experts believe Iran is capable of carrying out the same type of attacks against the 18 other American bases scattered across West Asia.

