Iran’s swift response forced enemy to end hostilities, Supreme National Security Council says

TEHRAN - Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement on Tuesday, declaring that the Islamic Republic’s firm and coordinated military response to the Zionist regime’s recent aggression ultimately forced the enemy—and its regional and Western supporters—to unilaterally halt their offensive operations.

According to the statement, following the orders of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Iranian forces responded decisively and courageously to every act of hostility. The retaliatory operations included a powerful missile strike on the U.S. military base at Al-Udeid in Qatar and extensive attacks targeting positions across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The SNSC stressed that the vigilance, unity, and steadfastness of the Iranian nation, combined with the operational readiness and combat capability of the Armed Forces, neutralized the enemy’s strategy and enabled a swift and forceful response. "Over the course of twelve days of continuous engagement, Iran’s defense forces employed their full capacity—developed over years of innovation, dedication, and strategic planning—to deal timely and proportional blows to any hostile action."

“In recognition of the Iranian nation’s deep awareness and wise conduct, and thanks to the strategic leadership of the Leader and the sacrifices of the nation’s devoted fighters, divine assistance manifested in the form of victory and deterrence,” the statement read. “The enemy was left with no option but to retreat, express regret, and unilaterally bring its aggression to a halt.”

The SNSC also cautioned that, despite the pause in hostilities, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran remain fully alert and operational, with no trust in the promises or rhetoric of hostile powers. It reaffirmed that Iran stands ready to deliver a swift, firm, and regret-inducing response to any renewed act of aggression.

The statement concluded by commending the Iranian people for their resilience and national unity, and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty and regional peace.