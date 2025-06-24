ICCIMA pledges full support for government, private sector amid Israeli invasion

TEHRAN - Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has reaffirmed its strong support for the government, the Iranian people, and the country’s economic institutions amid heightened regional tensions and recent attacks by Israel.

Speaking to the Chambers newsroom on Monday, ICCIMA Deputy Head Payam Bagheri condemned the recent Israeli strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Iran. He said the chamber is taking all necessary measures to prevent disruptions to the private sector and ensure economic stability.

“Despite the current circumstances, we are determined to maintain uninterrupted economic activities,” Bagheri said, adding that regular meetings are being held with board members and departmental heads to coordinate efforts.

Bagheri noted that private sector players, local chambers of commerce, industry associations, and economic institutions are united in their response. “With coordination and solidarity, we are leveraging national capacities to navigate and manage the economic impact of the crisis,” he said.

He also highlighted ongoing coordination with the government and the submission of proposals to maintain the flow of goods, services, and production, ensuring the economy remains resilient in the face of adversity.

Hossein Pirmoazzen, another ICCIMA deputy, said that customs offices across the country are operating without interruption, and there is full coordination between importers, traders, and regulatory bodies.

He stressed that essential goods and raw materials are being cleared continuously, and no shortages are anticipated in this area.

Pirmoazzen, referring to the country’s production status, said that over 90 percent of manufacturing units are active, and some have even increased their production capacity to meet domestic market demand.

EF/MA