Tehran Municipality to launch tours of sites damaged in recent attacks

TEHRAN – The Tehran Municipality’s tourism office has announced plans to organize guided tours of locations in the Iranian capital that were damaged during recent Israeli attacks, according to Amir Qasemi, head of the office.

Qasemi on Wednesday said the initiative aims to offer citizens, families of martyrs, and regional elites the opportunity to visit sites affected by the aggression, including areas where civilians lost their lives.

In addition to the tours, the municipality will host high-profile cultural programs in Tehran’s main squares and high-traffic areas. These include performances of traditional Persian storytelling, such as Shahnameh-reciting sessions focusing on the legendary figure Arash the Archer -- a symbol of sacrifice and resistance in Iranian folklore.

“These programs are designed to promote Iranian-Islamic cultural values and preserve collective memory,” Qasemi noted.

The office also plans to expand and modernize its virtual platforms to better showcase the capital’s tourist attractions, aiming to attract wider public engagement and enhance the city’s cultural presence.

