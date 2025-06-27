Tehran urban tourism forum postponed amid regional tensions

TEHRAN – An international forum on urban tourism, originally set to take place in Tehran on June 24–25, has been officially postponed due to escalating regional tensions following Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this month.

The event, which would have marked UN Tourism’s first-ever forum dedicated exclusively to urban tourism, was scheduled to be held in the Abbasabad Cultural and Tourism Zone, a key development hub affiliated with the Tehran Municipality. Preparations for the forum had been underway for over a year, involving efforts across diplomatic, scientific, and technical levels to position Tehran as a host city.

According to a statement issued by Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the forum was intended to project a modern image of Tehran and offer an opportunity to promote the values of Iranian-Islamic civilization on a global stage. The Ministry emphasized the significance of the event in shaping international perceptions of Iran’s capital and fostering dialogue on urban tourism.

In its statement, the Ministry strongly condemned the attacks, referring to them as a “malicious invasion” and a disruption of a "lofty national effort." It accused Israel and its allies of attempting to undermine Iran’s image and peaceful initiatives on the global stage.

Iranian officials expressed optimism that the forum will be held at a later date under improved conditions. “We will continue our efforts with greater resolve,” the Ministry said, pledging to reschedule the event with enhanced planning and international cooperation.

“We believe that holding this event can showcase a more modern and constructive image of metropolis Tehran, the beautiful and lovely capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and send a new message aligned with the ideals of our Islamic-Iranian civilization to the world,” part of the statement reads.

No new date for the forum has been announced, and UN Tourism has yet to release an official statement regarding the postponement.

AM