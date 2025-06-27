Monthly inflation rate stands at 34.5%

TEHRAN — Iran's inflation rate stood at 34.5 percent in the twelve-month period ended at the end of the third Iranian month of Khordad (May 22 – June 21, 2025), marking a 0.6 percent increase from the previous month, according to data released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The national Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 348.1 in the mentioned month, reflecting a 3.3 percent rise compared to the previous month and a 39.4 percent increase from the same month last year.

Year-on-year, or point-to-point inflation — the percentage change in the CPI compared with the same month of the previous year — climbed to 39.4 percent in the said month. This indicates that Iranian households spent, on average, 39.4 percent more for the same basket of goods and services compared with the previous year. The figure is 0.7 percentage points higher than the previous month.

Monthly inflation, measuring the change from the previous month, stood at 3.3 percent in Khordad. Prices in the "food, beverages, and tobacco" category rose 4.9 percent, while prices in the "non-food goods and services" group increased 2.5 percent.

The annual inflation rate varied across income groups, ranging from 34.0 percent for the second level group to 34.8 percent for the ninth. The inflation gap between the highest and lowest groups shrank to 0.8 percentage points, down from 1.1 percentage points in the previous month.

EF/MA