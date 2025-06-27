'Iran Digital' program kicks off, focusing on AI in schools

TEHRAN –The first phase of Iran Digital initiative, a national free artificial intelligence (AI) training program, has been launched, targeting two million junior high school students and one thousand teachers.

Having completed the introductory courses, students will learn different functional areas of AI and carry out practical projects, IRNA quoted Abdolhossein Bahrami, an official with the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, as saying.

Directors of the Ministry of Education, heads of junior high schools, heads of educational technology departments, as well as educational groups, participated in the opening session.

Addressing the session, Bahrami highlighted the significance of teaching AI to students, saying that boosting digital literacy will prepare students for future job markets, help them develop their critical thinking, and become familiar with emerging technologies; it will also foster creativity and innovation among students.

The official went on to say that experts, policy makers, and users will have the chance to discuss and reach agreements on the laws and principles to be followed for the development of AI use. This will help developers and decision makers to understand people’s needs, expectations, and concerns, and improve the technologies accordingly.

To motivate students and teachers, a variety of incentives are considered. The platform is game-based and interactive, and the incentives include holding seasonal competitions, ranking top individuals in different geographical areas, and awarding prizes. The top individuals will also have the chance to participate in advanced and internship courses, Bahrami noted.

AI, education

According to Audrey Azoulay, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General, “AI offers major opportunities for education, provided that its deployment in schools is guided by clear ethical principles.

To reach its full potential, this technology must complement the human and social dimensions of learning, rather than replace them. It must become a tool at the service of teachers and pupils, with the main objective being their autonomy and well-being.”

The official made the remarks on the occasion of the International Day of Education, which is observed annually on January 24.

UNESCO highlights the role of AI in reshaping education and learning. The event will spotlight the dynamic interplay between AI and education—how AI technologies are revolutionizing teaching and learning practices, while education, in turn, serves as a guiding force to ensure that AI is ethical, inclusive, and aligned with human values.

In Iran, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and learning was examined during a national conference held in Tehran on October 9, 2024.

The use of AI-driven technologies in education and learning as a transformative element has not only helped to promote the quality and efficiency of the educational process but has also provided different individuals with cutting-edge technologies and smart solutions, ISNA reported.

By precisely analyzing educational data and providing instant feedbacks, it has improved students’ assessment and educational content production.

It also focused on three major axes: recognizing challenges and capabilities; establishing a dynamic and collaborative environment, as well as discovering assessment and evaluation methods based on emerging technologies.

It focused on topics like AI and medical education, cognitive Sciences, schools, design and content production, human resources development, educational assessment and evaluation, AI in the future of education, and ethical considerations, as well as artificial intelligence and schools.

The main objective of the conference was to raise awareness of modern technologies and their applications in education and learning systems.

MT/MG