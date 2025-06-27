World Archaeological Congress bars Israeli scholar from attending conference

TEHRAN - In a significant move upholding international law and ethical archaeological practice, the World Archaeological Congress (WAC) has excluded a scholar affiliated with Israel’s Ariel University from its upcoming 10th congress (WAC-10).

The decision, finalized by the WAC Council on June 21, cites Ariel University’s location within the illegal Israeli settlement of Ariel in the occupied Palestinian territory (West Bank) as the primary reason. The Council stated that participation by the institution or its affiliates is “incompatible with WAC’s foundational principles and with international legal norms.”

The WAC Council detailed its reasoning, emphasizing:

Illegality of Settlements: Israeli settlements, including Ariel, are illegal under international law, affirmed by Article 49(6) of the Fourth Geneva Convention (1949), the International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion (2004), and UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016).

Illegality of Ariel University: By virtue of being situated within an illegal settlement, Ariel University itself is deemed an illegal institution under international law.

Violations in Archaeological Practice: Archaeological excavations conducted in occupied territories contravene international legal standards protecting cultural heritage, specifically The Hague Regulations (1907), the 1954 Hague Convention, and its 1999 Second Protocol. Such activities risk destroying or concealing cultural, historical, and scientific evidence.

Principle of Non-Recognition: Allowing participation by scholars affiliated with Ariel University would breach the fundamental international legal principle of non-recognition of unlawful situations arising from occupation.

WAC’s Own Resolutions: The Council recalled WAC’s previous resolutions (Resolution 9 from WAC-7 and Resolution 13 from WAC-8) condemning archaeological activities in occupied Palestinian territories and calling on archaeologists to avoid complicity in violations. It specifically referenced Article 6 of the WAC Dead Sea Accord, which strictly limits excavation in occupied territory to cases where it is essential for safeguarding heritage and prohibits changes intended to conceal or destroy evidence.

“The Council has determined that participation by Ariel University or its affiliates in WAC-10 would be incompatible with WAC’s foundational principles and with international legal norms,” the official statement declared.

WAC President Koji Mizoguchi, announcing the decision on behalf of the Council, reiterated the organization’s commitment: “The World Archaeological Congress reaffirms its commitment to ethical, inclusive, and legally responsible archaeological practice, and stands in solidarity with all communities whose cultural heritage and rights are threatened by occupation and conflict.”

This decision underscores the ongoing international rejection of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and the institutions operating within them, extending the principle into the realm of academic and cultural cooperation. It represents a firm stance by a major global archaeological body against activities perceived as legitimizing or benefiting from the illegal occupation.

