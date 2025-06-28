Iran crowned champions of 2025 World Deaf Futsal

TEHRAN – Iran secured the title by defeating Brazil 2-0 on Friday evening to win the 2025 World Deaf Futsal Championships.

Throughout the tournament, held in Montesilvano, Italy, from June 14 to 27, Team Melli posted impressive results, including victories over Morocco (12-1), Italy (1-0), Uruguay (9-0), England (11-0), Poland (3-1), Kuwait (7-0), and Croatia (3-2).

Earlier in the day, Italy defeated Croatia 2-1 to claim third place.

This win marks Iran's fourth championship title out of the five editions of the tournament. The event featured both men's and women's competitions, with teams from various countries participating.