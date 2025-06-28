Ministries, CBI announce readiness to provide maximum support to capital market

TEHRAN- The deputy head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) for supervising the stock exchanges and publishers affiliated to the SEO announced the readiness of the ministries and the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) to provide maximum support to the capital market.

Hamid Yari wrote in a message to the capital market activists: " Securities and Exchange Organization has made maximum efforts to protect shareholders' assets its main goal."

He noted that the majority of cabinet members, including the minister of finance and economic affairs, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, the ministers of industry, mining and trade, as well as cooperatives, labor and social welfare, and the Head of the Planning and Budget Organization (BPO), have also expressed their readiness to provide maximum support to the capital market in the coming weeks through various means, such as supporting subsidiary issuers and granting credit lines, adding: “It is hoped that, together with shareholders, we will witness a stable and sustainable situation in the capital market.”

MA