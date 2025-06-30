Iran rises to 9th place among global steel producers: WSA

TEHRAN – Iran has moved up to ninth place among the world’s top steel producers, surpassing Brazil, according to the latest report by the World Steel Association.

Data from the Iranian Steel Producers Association, citing figures from the World Steel Association, shows that Iran produced 14 million tons of steel in the first five months of 2025, including 3.4 million tons in May alone.

While Iran’s steel output from January to May fell by 5.3 percent compared to the same period last year, production in May rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year.

Global steel production totaled 784 million tons during the first five months of 2025, marking a 1.3 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024. Output in May stood at 158.8 million tons, down 3.8 percent year-on-year.

Iran’s year-to-date production is now just 400,000 tons short of Germany, which currently ranks eighth among global producers.

China, the world’s largest steel producer, churned out 431.6 million tons from January to May, a 1.7 percent decline year-on-year. India, Japan, the United States, Russia, South Korea, and Turkey occupy the second through sixth positions in the global rankings.

EF/MA