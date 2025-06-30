Iran’s industrial parks stay operational amid 12-day conflict with Israel

TEHRAN - Despite Israeli airstrikes damaging nine industrial parks during a 12-day conflict, Iran kept all its industrial parks operational, according to Reza Ansari, head of Iran's Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO).

Speaking on the state-run television program Economic Desk, Ansari said that over 80 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in industrial parks, as well as large industries such as mining and automotive manufacturing, remained active throughout the conflict.

"Thanks to the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade’s contingency measures, the production of essential goods had already ramped up," Ansari said. "When the conflict began, demand for basic goods surged suddenly due to mass population displacement. This required rapid distribution of essentials in new regions — a task that was met swiftly by the production and distribution sectors."

Industry minister: Iran overcame adversity with domestic capability

Industry Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak credited Iran’s resilience to domestic capabilities and public solidarity, saying that coordination between the private sector and the Ministry of Industry led to swift crisis management in the early hours of the Israeli assault.

Addressing representatives of industrial associations and unions, Atabak described Iran’s production and reconstruction efforts as essential pillars of national strength. "The way we managed decisions, field operations, and restored stability in recent days can now serve as a blueprint for future crisis response," he said.

Economy minister pledges support for businesses and financial markets

In a separate statement, Economy Minister Seyed Ali Madanizadeh highlighted the government’s continued economic operations during the war and pledged further support for businesses and financial markets.

Speaking on the sidelines of a parliamentary Economic Committee session, Madanizadeh said a detailed report on the government’s economic actions during the conflict would soon be shared with the public.

"Government services were uninterrupted, and strong backing is planned for both small and large enterprises as well as financial markets," he said.

He also called for legal reforms, particularly in customs regulations, noting that a proposal for legislative amendments would soon be submitted to parliament. Stressing the importance of close coordination between the Ministry of Economy and the Economic Commission, he said such collaboration would be key to addressing structural weaknesses and preparing for future challenges.

