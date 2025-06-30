Iran says foreign trade remains stable amid regional tensions

TEHRAN – Iran’s foreign trade activities remain on track despite recent regional tensions, with no interruptions to services for traders and exporters, the head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said on Monday.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, emphasized that international trade is operating normally. "There has been no disruption in services to merchants and exporters over the past two weeks, despite the country’s sensitive circumstances," he said, according to a statement from the TPO.

Dehghan Dehnavi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining last year’s growth in non-oil exports. He said the TPO has introduced special measures to facilitate exports and ensure the steady supply of essential goods.

“With operational restrictions gradually easing, we expect the pace of exports and imports to accelerate and stabilize further in the coming weeks,” he added.

He also thanked those who continued working in trade and logistics during the past two weeks and called for a faster turnaround in commercial processes to keep trade flowing efficiently.

EF/MA