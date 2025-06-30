Exclusive: Iran let US know it’s attacking American bases 12 hours before strike

TEHRAN – An Iranian source told the Tehran Times that Iran informed the United States 12 hours before its June 23 strike on Al Udeid Air Base that it intended to target U.S. installations in the region.

The source said no specific base was named in the warning.

“After our warning, they evacuated their bases in West Asia out of fear,” the source added.

On June 23, Iran launched a barrage of 14 ballistic missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Washington’s largest military base in West Asia, deploying the same number of warheads that the U.S. had used in its aggression on Iran’s nuclear sites two days earlier.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that 13 of the projectiles were intercepted and one landed harmlessly in an open area.

Despite those assertions, footage captured by a Qatari resident from a distance showed multiple missiles striking the ground.

Iranian officials remained silent until Sunday, when Ali Larijani, senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, granted an interview to elaborate on the operation. He said six of the missiles struck the base directly.