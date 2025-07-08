Iran, Tajikistan should be pioneers in unifying Persian-speaking world

TEHRAN—Iran and Tajikistan, as two wings of Persian culture, should be pioneers in unifying the Persian-speaking world, said Hojjatollah Ayyoubi, head of Tourism Ministry’s Center for International Affairs.

In a meeting with Tajikistan Culture Minister Matlubakhon Sattoriyon on the sidelines of gathering of Culture Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), both sides emphasized on unbreakable cultural and civilizational bonds between two nations, rooted in joint history, language and thinking, IRNA reported.

Ayyoubi pointed to remarkable status of Persian language in both nations and emphasized on the formation and strengthening of the union of Persian language and culture.

He said: “Just as Turkic-speaking countries have established far-reaching cooperation in form of joint cultural unions, it is appropriate for Iran and Tajikistan to build a sustainable structure for cultural, scientific, and civilizational convergence, relying on their shared treasures.”

Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Zohidi Nizomiddin Shamsiddinzoda, said last May that the bond of affection and sympathy between Iran and Tajikistan is currently at its highest level.

He told CHTN that following the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Dushanbe, a new season has begun in mutual ties.

Emphasizing on historical and cultural depth of ties between two nations, the ambassador said Tehran-Dushanbe ties is rooted in a shared history and cultural heritage.

From the distant past to the present, these relations have continued, he said, adding, “Currently, “We take steps in line of development of cultural, economic and social cooperation.”

He recalled that Iran was among the first countries that recognized the independence of Tajikistan. “It is a matter of pride for us that the first foreign ambassador to present his credentials in Dushanbe was the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

KD

