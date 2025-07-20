Martyr "Mazloom" Had Strong Ties with Various Segments of Society

TEHRAN- Martyr Seyyed Omid Mazloom was among the martyrs of the 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against Iran. He was martyred in Ardastan and played a significant role in cultural fields and advocating for people's demands.

Following the brutal attack by the Zionist regime on the IRGC building in Ardastan, five proud defenders and the head of the county's intelligence police joined the ranks of martyrs on the path of God.

The martyrs—Mohsen Ghomi, Hossein Masoumi, Mohsen Zaeri, Hamza Zaeri, Seyyed Omid Mazloom, and Salar Mehrabi—offered their lives, once again inscribing the name of Ardastan alongside the Karbala of Resistance.

Martyr Seyyed Omid Mazloom was one of the young guards martyred in this incident and had carried out remarkable activities in various fields.

During his time as a student at Yasouj University, this noble martyr served as the head of the university’s student Basij and made significant efforts in pursuing people’s demands, reviving the Yasouj Sugar Factory, and ensuring fair employment practices in government offices.

To learn more about the life and activities of Martyr Mazloom, we conducted an interview with his mother.

Ms. Attari, the mother of Martyr Seyyed Omid Mazloom, stated: "Martyr Mazloom completed his primary education at Shahid Rahbari School and attended Imam Khomeini High School. After obtaining his diploma, he was accepted into Yasouj University to study plant pathology."

She added: "During his school years, he was active in Basij activities. His involvement expanded in university, where he not only engaged in various cultural activities but was also appointed as the commander of the student Basij at Yasouj University. He organized programs such as jihadist camps and 'Rahian Noor' pilgrimages."

The mother of Martyr Mazloom emphasized: "While leading the student Basij at Yasouj University, he played a key role in addressing the problems of the local people. One notable example was his efforts to revive the Yasouj Sugar Factory and secure unpaid wages for workers by negotiating with local officials."

Attari noted: "Due to his extensive activities during his university years, he was offered a position in the IRGC in the same region. However, due to the distance from our hometown, Ardastan, he returned. He later underwent several months of training in Tehran for IRGC recruitment before coming back to the county."

Regarding his moral character, she said: "From childhood, he had a kind and respectful demeanor toward his family. He was affectionate toward his brother and always supportive of his parents."

The mother of Martyr Mazloom continued: "The noble martyr connected with people from all walks of life. He believed in engaging with everyone, regardless of their beliefs, and stressed that such individuals should not be marginalized but rather drawn toward society and good deeds."

Attari added: "He was deeply devoted to studying and acquiring knowledge, had a passion for sports, and participated in various cultural and religious competitions, often achieving top ranks."

She said: "He was committed to religious duties, prayer, and fasting. He loved the Leader and always said we must support the Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist). He took his work seriously and strived with full dedication."

The mother of Martyr Mazloom recalled: "On Tuesday, June 16, at 4:10 PM, we were at home doing daily chores when suddenly we heard an explosion. We realized the IRGC building in Ardastan had been attacked by the Zionist regime. I made numerous calls to my son’s colleagues to check on him."

Attari recounted: "By any means necessary, we rushed to the hospital with his father. Ambulances were swiftly transporting the wounded to the emergency room. The last ambulance brought my son, but they did not take him to the emergency section—at that moment, I realized he had been martyred."

She urged: "I advise everyone to continue the path of the martyrs, to never let their blood be in vain, and for the nation to remain steadfast in supporting the Velayat-e Faqih and the Leader."

Martyr Mazloom was an active and demanding young man in various fields. With his revolutionary and jihadist spirit during his time in the student Basij, he played a vital role in solving people’s problems. He was martyred alongside several of his colleagues in the Zionist regime’s attack on the Ardastan Basij Resistance Headquarters.

