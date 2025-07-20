Tehran museum to host festival of Arbaeen heritage

TEHRAN – An international festival dedicated to Arbaeen heritage is scheduled to take place on July 21-22 at the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense in Tehran.

The event aims to honor the culture of Arbaeen and showcase the spiritual, cultural, and artistic aspects of the Arbaeen pilgrimage as well.

Organizers say the festival provides a platform for devotees of Imam Hussain (A.S.) to document, narrate, and explain various dimensions of the spiritual and cultural heritage of Arbaeen.

“The event also highlights the role of Arbaeen pilgrimage in advancing cultural and software technologies related to pilgrimage and spiritual tourism.”

Arbaeen marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Each year, millions of Shia Muslims worldwide undertake the pilgrimage to Karbala, walking hundreds of kilometers to express their faith.

