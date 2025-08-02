IRCS offers humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Vietnam

TEHRAN – Following deadly flooding and landslides across Vietnam, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced its readiness to provide necessary humanitarian assistance.

Since July 26, heavy rainfall has been affecting Viet Nam, causing floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

“The Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran extends its respectful greetings to you, your colleagues, and the dedicated volunteers of the Vietnam Red Cross Society,” IRCS head Pirhossein Kolivand wrote in a message of condolence and sympathy to his counterpart at the Vietnam Red Cross Society, Bui Thi Hoa.

“With deep sorrow, we have learned of the widespread flooding and landslides in northwest Vietnam —a tragic disaster that has led to the loss of lives, missing persons, and damage to the country’s infrastructure.

On behalf of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we offer our heartfelt condolences and solidarity to you, the Vietnam Red Cross Society, and especially to the families affected by this tragic event.

In these challenging times, we stand with you and express our readiness to provide any necessary humanitarian assistance, if needed.

We sincerely wish you and your colleagues continued strength, health, and success in your noble humanitarian efforts.”

Flooding triggered by heavy rain has left at least 14 people dead or missing in Vietnam’s northern province of Dien Bien, state media reported on Aug 1.

Flood water rose quickly on the night of July 31 after hours of heavy rain, inundating houses in low-lying areas and causing flash floods and mudslides in mountainous parts of the province, Tien Phong newspaper reported.

The mountain village of Xa Dung suffered the heaviest casualties, with one dead and six missing, the report said.

Traffic and power lines to several parts of the province have been cut off due to the floods, according to a statement from the provincial People’s Committee.

Two children in Hang Pu Xi village have been buried in mudslides, and rescuers have yet to find their bodies, said the statement.

Media reports said the ongoing heavy rain in the province is hindering the search for the missing.

MT/MG