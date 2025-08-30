Pezeshkian inaugurates 2 major oil pipelines, 722 industrial projects

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday ordered the official launch of two strategic oil ministry projects and 722 industrial projects under the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, state media reported.

The oil projects include the 455-kilometer Bandar Abbas–Rafsanjan products pipeline and the 340-kilometer Sabzab–Rey sour crude oil pipeline.

Pezeshkian praised workers, investors and managers for their role in completing the projects, saying they will cut costs, boost efficiency, reduce environmental hazards and fuel smuggling, and strengthen energy security.

The Bandar Abbas–Rafsanjan pipeline, built with about €400 million ($448 million) in investment, consists of a 26-inch, 455-kilometer line, three pumping stations, a storage terminal, 100 kilometers of power transmission lines and three substations. It has started with a daily capacity of 13 million liters, set to rise to 48 million liters by year-end, avoiding the daily movement of 1,600 fuel tankers and saving the equivalent of $120 million in fuel.

The Sabzab–Rey sour crude pipeline, with €330 million ($370 million) in investment, includes a 30-inch, 102-kilometer line and a 26-inch, 239-kilometer line, supported by five pumping stations, two balancing tanks, 43 kilometers of power lines and four substations. The first section, Sabzab to Tangeh Fanni, has begun operating with a 450,000-barrel-per-day capacity, while the second section to Shazand will add 300,000 bpd by December. The line will for the first time enable crude from northern Dezful fields to reach Shazand and, in the future, Tehran refineries.

More than 95 percent of the equipment was domestically produced. The two pipelines are expected to create 3,000 direct and 7,000 indirect jobs.

In parallel, Pezeshkian inaugurated 722 new or revived industrial units across 27 provinces. These include 588 new plants in chemicals, metals, electronics, food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper and non-metallic minerals, representing $300 million in investment and generating over 7,000 direct jobs.

Another 134 previously idle factories in 20 provinces were revived with about $48 million in spending, creating nearly 2,000 jobs, with the potential to rise to 3,800.

EF/