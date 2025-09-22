Iran jump two spots in FIBA World Ranking

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s basketball team jumped up two spots in the FIBA World Ranking, which has been updated after the conclusion of the Continental Cups.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2025 bronze medalist advanced by two places, reaching 26th, while finalists China shifted up three positions to 27th.

At the top of the rankings, Olympic champions the U.S. remain in first place. Newly crowned EuroBasket champions Germany moved up one place to second, while Serbia, who disappointed at the tournament, dropped from second to third.

FIBA ranks both men's and women's national teams for both senior and junior competitions.