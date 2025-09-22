Cotton festival in Gorgan aims to promote tourism

TEHRAN – The fourth Cotton Festival, under the slogan “From Farm to Garment,” will be held on October 2 at Tooska Farm on Tooskestan Road in Gorgan, Golestan province, aiming to promote tourism.

It is a national event that provides a new opportunity to introduce the cultural and tourism capacities of Golestan province and strengthen the province's position as the ‘Land of White Gold’ by combining agricultural heritage, traditional arts, and indigenous rituals, Miras-e Arya (CHTN) reported.

Reza Ghiasizadeh, Head of Gorgan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, said that the Fourth Cotton Festival will be held in Gorgan simultaneously with World Cotton Day and Tourism Week with the slogan ‘Reviving the Roots and Returning to the Sustainable Principles of the Cotton Value Chain’.

He added that this festival was formed in order to revive one of the province's well-known brands, the ‘Land of White Gold’, and reflects the historical and cultural importance of cotton in the region's identity."

Ghiasizadeh explained that the festival will be held by Tooska Tourist Farm and the ‘Green Women of Orsham’ Art and Business Institute, two prominent brands in the field of handicrafts and tourism, with cooperation of Golestan Cultural Heritage Department.

According to him, the official registration of the Cotton Festival under number 20323860 in Iran's National Tourism Calendar in September 2024 indicates the national status of this event and its capacity for developing cultural tourism in the province.

Meanwhile, Majid Zamani, founder of Tooska Farm and executive director of the Cotton Festival, said that the festival will include workshops on the process of fabric production, including spinning, dyeing, weaving and needlework, a display of Golestan ethnic clothing, an exhibition and shop of handicraft textiles and products from tourist farms.

He added that performing indigenous rituals, local music and rhythmic movements, traditional hospitality, lighting and celebrating artists, farmers and veterans are also part of the festival's programs.

KD