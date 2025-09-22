First graders attend “blossoms festival” to mark new school year

TEHRAN – On Monday, elementary schools across the country hosted “Jashn-e Shokufeha”, literally meaning “blossoms festival”, for more than 1.2 million students who attend schools for the first time, marking the new school year, which officially starts on September 23.

More than 16.5 million students attend classes, of whom around 9.2 million are primary school students.

ISNA / Morteza Zangeneh