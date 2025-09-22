Drone strike on Sudan mosque a ‘gross violation of humanitarian law’: Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly denounced a deadly drone strike on a mosque in the Sudanese city of al-Fashir, describing the attack as a “gross violation of international humanitarian law.”

In a statement issued Sunday, the ministry called for the “immediate cessation” of assaults on civilians and critical infrastructure in Sudan. The statement emphasized that the crisis must ultimately be resolved through “Sudanese–Sudanese dialogue,” not continued bloodshed.

Tehran also conveyed its condolences to the victims’ families and expressed wishes for a swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

According to Sudan’s army and local rescuers, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out the drone strike on Friday, killing more than 70 worshippers during prayers in al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur. The assault represents the latest escalation in Sudan’s three-year civil war between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The UN Human Rights Office reported Friday that civilian casualties in Sudan have risen sharply this year. In just the first six months of 2025, 3,384 civilians were killed—representing 80 percent of all civilian deaths recorded in 2024. The report also warned of increasing ethnic violence and indiscriminate attacks on civilian populations.

Since the war erupted in April 2023, tens of thousands have been killed and nearly 12 million displaced, with the UN describing the conflict as one of the world’s gravest humanitarian catastrophes. Famine has already gripped parts of Darfur and southern Sudan, and aid agencies warn of worsening hunger in al-Fashir, where hundreds of thousands remain under siege without food, medicine, or basic supplies.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the mosque attack and voiced “grave alarm” over the “rapidly deteriorating situation” in Darfur. “The fighting must stop now,” his office said in a Saturday statement, urging both sides to agree to a ceasefire, allow humanitarian corridors, and return to dialogue.

Al-Fashir is the last major SAF stronghold in Darfur and has been encircled by RSF forces for more than a year. The paramilitary group has stepped up its offensive in recent weeks in an attempt to capture the strategic city.

Humanitarian organisations warn that the collapse of al-Fashir would have devastating consequences for civilians trapped inside. The International Criminal Court (ICC) told the UN Security Council in July that it had reason to believe war crimes and crimes against humanity were being committed in Darfur.