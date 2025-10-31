Sudanese doctors note mass displacement amid RSF attacks

More than 4,500 people have fled Sudan’s North Kordofan state amid continued attacks and violations by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Anadolu reported Friday, citing a Sudanese medical group.

“North Kordofan State is witnessing a rapid exodus from the Bara locality toward El Obeid city due to the deteriorating security situation and the continued violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians,” the Sudan Doctors Network said in a post on the US social media company X.

“Field [reports] indicate that the number of displaced people has exceeded 4,500, including 1,900 who have reached El Obeid, while the rest remain en route under harsh conditions and facing severe shortages of food, water, and shelter,” the statement said.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday that some 1,100 people have fled Bara due to worsening insecurity, bringing the total number of displaced civilians over the past four days to 35,620.

Sudanese authorities had reported deaths and injuries in a drone attack carried out by the RSF on the Zareibat Sheikh El Borai area in North Kordofan.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that numerous regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed about 20,000 people and displaced over 15 million as refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.