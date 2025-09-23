Three Iranian wrestlers banned for doping

TEHRAN – Three Iranian wrestlers have been banned for three years each after testing positive for anabolic steroid.

Majid Kheradmand, Amirhesam Naderi and Jahed Asadi have been suspended for three years from all sports activities as per the ruling by the National Anti-Doping Organization of Iran (Iran NADO).

Kheradmand tested positive for the anabolic steroid norandrosterone, Naderi was banned for using methandienone and Asadi tested positive for stanozolol.

Norandrosterone accelerates muscle growth and recovery, methandienone and stanozolol are synthetic androgen and anabolic steroid (AAS) medication.