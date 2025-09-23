Iran proposes permanent export exhibition in Amman to boost trade with Jordan

TEHRAN – The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Samad Hassanzadeh, proposed establishing a permanent exhibition of Iran’s production and export capacities in Amman, with the support of Jordan Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking during a meeting with Khalil Mohammed Al-Haj Tawfiq, president of Jordan Chamber of Commerce, on the sidelines of the board session of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Hassanzadeh said boosting trade ties requires closer familiarity between Iranian and Jordanian business communities.

He said the exhibition would provide a platform for showcasing Iranian goods and services to Jordanian traders.

Hassanzadeh stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation among Islamic countries, pointing to their abundant resources, large-scale investments, and vast capacities in industry, agriculture, engineering services and new technologies. He said these strengths could be harnessed for collective progress in the Islamic world.

He added that chambers of commerce in Muslim countries bear a major responsibility to recommend policies to governments, global organizations and Islamic cooperation institutions that would empower the private sector as a key driver of economic development.

