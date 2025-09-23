Industry, tools exhibition opens in Tehran with 250 companies in attendance

TEHRAN – The fifth specialized industry exhibition and the second industrial and workshop tools fair opened at Shahr-e Aftab International Exhibition Center with the participation of 250 domestic and foreign companies.

The exhibitions, covering more than 85,800 square meters of indoor halls and outdoor space, feature firms from China, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia, Italy, India, South Korea and Japan alongside leading Iranian companies.

Organizers said the event aims to foster interaction, exchange information, gather customer feedback, maintain market position and identify new distribution opportunities.

The exhibition showcases the latest technologies and achievements in industrial and workshop tools, machining, mold-making, and both electric and manual machinery.

