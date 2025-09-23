Salehi-Amiri: Students are main guardians of Iranian culture

TEHRAN—Iranian culture is like a bubbling spring that has been the lifeblood of this land for centuries, and it is a trust in the hands of the younger generation today, said Cultural Heritage Minister Seyyed Reza Saheli-Amiri.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the schools and start of the academic year at Anoushirvan Dadgar High School on Tuesday, he said: “I am the bearer of the President's greetings to all the children of Iran, especially the students of this school.”

Stating that today, more than ever, the young generation needs hope and joy, he added: “We must all agree on one principle: Iran is our home, honor, dignity, and identity. If we are alive today, it is because of the blessings of Iran and Islam.”

Pointing to the registration of the Prehistorical Sites of Khorramabad Valley on the UNESCO World Heritage List, he said this site, with antiquity of 63,000 years, shows that Iranians have been civilized for a long time.

“We have two Irans: the geographical Iran in which we live and the cultural Iran whose roots extend beyond the borders of the region.”

He continued by using autumn symbols and stated that the leaves fall but the roots remain in the autumn season, Iran is like a rooted tree that will always remain strong and proud.

The minister said that students have a great role in safeguarding the cultural identity, adding: “ Students are the main guardians of our history and civilizational identity. They are the trustees of the heritage for future generations and are considered the hope of today's and tomorrow's generation of Iran.”

Pointing to the historical background of Anoushirvan Dadgar High School, he added: “This school is nearly a century old and is one of the first centers where girls studied. This place, like a branch of a sturdy tree of education, has special sanctity and value.”

Also, Behshid Barkhordar, a Zoroastrian representative in Parliament, stated that education is the foundation of development, adding that Iran is a historical land that achieved the concept of peaceful coexistence thousands of years ago and has practiced it in practice.

She added: “Students should become more familiar with their historical identity, because along with respect for others, respect for the environment is also part of our cultural heritage. We have a duty to convey the right concepts to the younger generation and familiarize them with cultural heritage and civilizational identity.”

