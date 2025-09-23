Persepolis defender Pouraligani visits children at rehabilitation center

TEHRAN – Iran and Persepolis football team defender Morteza Pouraligani visited the children at the rehabilitation center, the Children of Heaven, on Tuesday.

Sports celebrities such as Omid Alishah and members of Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams are especially influential, as they demonstrate success through perseverance and hard work in overcoming obstacles on their path to triumph in life.

During the visit, Pouraliganji presented his No. 8 jersey to one of the children.