Resistance fighters target Israeli occupation army

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces have announced new operations targeting Israeli occupation soldiers and military vehicles in Gaza.

Palestinian resistance forces have announced new operations targeting Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and military vehicles in Tel al-Hawa, in southern Gaza City, and in the area of the Sheikh Radwan in the north of the city.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, reported that they targeted an IOF Merkava tank with two domestically made Yassin 105 anti-tank rockets near the Anbashi Hassan Mosque in Tel al-Hawa.

The resistance group has published footage of the attack showing the tank exploding.

In the same northern city that the IOF is trying to invade, Qassam resistance fighters also raided a gathering of IOF soldiers and vehicles near the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. A statement revealed the resistance fighters engaged in close-quarters combat, killing and wounding several IOF soldiers.

Al-Qassam Brigades also announced they have targeted another IOF Merkava tank using a powerful roadside bomb near the al-Baraa Mosque in southern Sabra, located in southern Gaza City.

Furthermore, the armed wing of Hamas said its resistance fighters were able to pound enemy gatherings at the “Karni” site east of Gaza City with mortar shells and a number of Rajoom 114mm rockets.

Separately, al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said they shelled an IOF unit operating in Tel al-Hawa using 60mm mortar rounds.

The IOF admitted that a soldier from the occupying regime’s Givati Brigade was severely injured in northern Gaza.

The IOF confirmed on Tuesday that two soldiers were killed in Gaza. One soldier died from severe injuries sustained in a resistance ambush in Gaza City, according to an army spokesperson.

Israeli Channel 12 reported under the “permitted for publication” policy that another soldier was killed in combat with resistance fighters in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Despite the ongoing U.S.-backed genocidal Israeli war and blockade, Palestinian resistance forces continue to carry out attacks and ambushes, inflicting both material and human losses on the occupation’s military.

