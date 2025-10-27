Peace and environment are pillars of mankind's survival: DOE chief

TEHRAN -The head of the Department of Environment (DOE) has said that peace and environment are the two fundamental pillars of mankind's survival, as without peace, no conservation plan will be sustainable, and without a healthy environment, no peace can be lasting.

“The world is currently facing environmental crises, wars, climate change, and economic inequality. No single country is immune to these threats,” ISNA quoted Shina Ansari as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing a meeting held in Tehran on Monday to commemorate the United Nations Development Day and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

The official noted that environmental degradation will lead to food insecurity, poverty, immigration, and political instability, highlighting that wars are the greatest menace to the regional and global ecosystems.

“Nations in West Asia have long witnessed the Zionist regime’s aggressions as well as violations of human rights and international laws. The Israeli military attacks have not only killed innocent individuals but also destroyed the land and environment. Water and soil pollution, destruction of forests and agricultural lands, and toxic releases are part of the impacts of war on the environment. Environment is the silent victim of these crimes,” Ansari said.

She underlined that Iran has always emphasized the link between peace, development, and environmental protection, and believes that no plan for sustainable development is possible without ‘just peace’ and the elimination of aggression.

“Despite sanctions and unfair international pressures that have prevented Iran from accessing financial resources, new technologies, and global mechanisms to combat climate change, our country has decisively followed the path towards carbon reduction and climate change adaptation,” she further noted.

The official went on to say that today, more than ever, the world needs collaboration, mutual trust, and respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter. Tackling the climate crisis, curbing wars, and protecting the Earth is only possible with true solidarity among nations. It should be accepted that environmental security is an integral part of human and international security.

Underscoring that peace, justice, and cooperation are essential for safeguarding the Earth, Ansari stated that “the Earth is our common home; let us protect it with peace and wisdom.”

Symbol of hope for global unity

United Nations Day, on October 24, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

There is no other global organization with the legitimacy, convening power, and normative impact of the United Nations. No other global organization gives hope to so many people for a better world and can deliver the future we want. Today, the urgency for all countries to come together, to fulfil the promise of the nations united, has rarely been greater.

