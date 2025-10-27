Railway link seen vital to achieving $30b Iran-Turkey trade target

TEHRAN – Iran’s railway head highlighted the pivotal role of rail transport in meeting the $30 billion trade goal set by the presidents of Iran and Turkey, emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation and infrastructure facilitation to expand freight and passenger transport between the two neighbors.

Jabbar-Ali Zakari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, made the remarks during a meeting with Ufuk Yalçin, CEO of Turkish State Railways Transport Company, on the sidelines of the 36th Regional Assembly of the Middle East Railways (UIC RAME) in Istanbul.

He said part of the joint commercial target can be realized through stronger rail connectivity and logistical coordination.

The two sides discussed existing obstacles to the movement of Turkish freight wagons through Iran toward Afghanistan and agreed to take practical steps to resolve them.

Zakari stressed that direct and continuous monitoring of European freight wagon traffic between Iran and Turkey would help improve transparency and efficiency across transit corridors.

Both officials underlined the importance of regional cooperation and the development of transit routes linking the West Asia and Eurasia. They agreed to intensify coordination between the two countries’ railway systems to boost cargo capacity, streamline customs processes, and enhance reliability in cross-border rail operations.

EF/MA