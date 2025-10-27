Health minister attending Global Health Exhibition

TEHRAN – A delegation of senior managers in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries, led by Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi, is participating in the eighth edition of the Global Health Exhibition, running from October 27 to 30 at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Saudi Arabia.

The 2025 Exhibition is being held under the theme ‘Invest in Health’, attracting over 2000 regional and global brands, 20 country pavilions, and 500 global speakers, Mehr news agency reported.

As one of the most prominent healthcare events in the region, the event will provide a great opportunity for the health ministry to foster scientific and technological ties with regional countries and international institutions, holding meetings with his counterparts, expounding on Iran’s accomplishments in the fields of medicine and medical equipment, medical technology, medical sciences, as well as exploring avenues for joint investment and sharing expertise.

The exhibition is showcasing next-generation healthcare innovation, digital transformation, medical technology, investment opportunities, and clinical excellence, bringing together global leaders across public and private sectors to drive conversations and action around the future of care.

It is centered around digital health services and remote care, artificial intelligence in healthcare, strategies to control emerging infectious diseases, and safeguarding the supply chain of medicines and medical equipment in the region.

Digital Health Forum, Leaders Summit, and Investor Venture Forum are among the events to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition; Zafarqandi will attend these forums. He is scheduled to deliver a lecture titled ‘investing in healthcare: a bridge to regional success’, and elaborate on the country’s achievements and perspectives in developing the health sector, particularly in medicine, medical equipment, and international cooperation.

Tehran, Riyadh discuss health ties

On the sidelines of the seventy-second session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (RC72) held in Cairo, Egypt, from October 15 to 17, the health minister held a meeting with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to boost collaborative efforts.

Zafarqandi underscored implementing health agreements and boosting scientific, educational, and medical cooperation, saying that the collaborative efforts will contribute to improving health in the region.

The officials had also met on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA), held from May 19 until June 27 in Geneva, Switzerland. They signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand health diplomacy.

The MOU is expected to strengthen joint efforts in global health security, Hajj and Umrah, smart hospitals, and training specialized human resources, Al-Jalajel noted.

Referring to the Hajj pilgrimage, Zafarqandi said there is good cooperation between the two countries, currently. Highlighting Iran’s high capabilities in primary healthcare, healthcare networks, specialized medical services, medicine and medical equipment, and medical education, Zafarqandi expressed optimism that the two countries will further deepen ties in the health and treatment fields.

