UNRWA says ceasefire ‘not enough’ as Israel denies aid convoys entry to Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Sunday that its international staff and convoys are still being denied entry to Gaza, with food, hygiene kits, tents, and other supplies urgently needed.

“A ceasefire alone is not enough,” UNRWA posted on X, calling its roughly 12,000 Gaza-based staff “the backbone of the UN’s humanitarian response,” delivering healthcare, psychosocial support, and education under “unimaginable conditions.”

The statement comes amid mounting humanitarian needs and restricted crossings, despite a recent truce that has done little to ease the blockade on Gaza.

In late October, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel must allow UNRWA and other UN agencies to deliver aid without obstruction, dismissing Israeli allegations that the agency is compromised.

The court underscored that denying food, medicine, and shelter to civilians violates international law and cannot be justified on security grounds.

Yet Israel has resisted the ruling, keeping border points tightly controlled and limiting the flow of relief.