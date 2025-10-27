From Giveh to Kilim: the story of hands keeping Kordestan's culture alive

TEHRAN--Art flows from small workshops to bustling alleys in Marivan, Kordestan province. The handicrafts, from Giveh and shawls to woodwork, are not only souvenirs, but also a sign of the identity and aesthetics of the people of this region.

According to Mehr news agency, the show is not only on the stage in the alleys of Marivan; every house, every workshop and every market is a scene of life and art. These days, the attention is not only focused on theater performances but also on the hands of artists who create culture and memory from wood, thread and wool.

Cultural events can be the driving force behind tourism and the local economy, especially in provinces like Kordestan, where authentic and diverse handicrafts are woven into the fabric of people’s lives. The presence of artists and tourists in Marivan is an opportunity to connect art, business, and local identity.

The 18th Marivan International Street Theater Festival is scheduled is being held from October 26 to 30 in various sections such as open competition, children and adolescents, traditional rituals, international, performances, environmental, and educational workshops. The opportunity to have national and international artists and tourists traveling to Marivan to see this festival can be used and invited to take souvenirs and handicrafts with them from this city.

To buy souvenirs from Marivan, you can visit the border market of Marivan, the local market of Zarivar Lake, and the border market of Bashmagh. If you are a fan of traditional musical instruments, the daf and tanbur (a long-necked string instrument) are famous Kordish handicrafts, so the best ones are made by the artists of this region.

The woodwork of Kordestan is very eye-catching. Woodwork means making practical and artistic tools from beautifully carved and colored wood with great elegance and precision. In this work, the wood is veneered based on the desired design and pattern, and delicate and thin wooden products are produced with utmost precision and beauty. The Kordestan backgammon is also famous.

The handicrafts that are made by hand in Marivan are very diverse, but their artistic and originality have been more or less to meet the local need for clothing and consumption. The most important of these products are Janamaz (prayer rug), which is made of wool and sold.

Since Zarivar Lake is located in the northwest of Marivan. There are swamps full of reeds next to it, and local people use this reed to weave a type of mat. Mat weaving is mostly done by women.

There is also a type of giveh (Kalash) made of cotton and yarn, which is famous. One of the characteristics of these givehs is that they are light, warm in winter and cool in summer, prevent unpleasant odors and sweat from the feet, and are very durable. An art that led to the world registration of the city of Marivan as the World City for Kalash (giveh) in 2017. They also make a type of woolen coat and vest called ‘Farji’ from wool, which is very warm. In general, Moj weaving (fabric weaving) and wool-related handicrafts such as kilim are popular in Kordestan. Moj is a kind of thin wool fabric that is produced with checkered designs and warm colors, especially red. This fabric is mostly used for covering beds and blanket.

Residents of the Kordestan region use twisted and colored double-stranded woolen yarn for the weft and cotton yarn for the warp to weave this work of art. The most common type of kilim weave in Kordestan is the slit weave, which has a curved and delicate structure.

Hat weaving, Jajim weaving, shawl weaving with sheep's hair and wool, and weaving woolen fabrics which are sewn together to form a local Kordish dress are other handicrafts of this region.

Emami, a tourism activist, says: “I once brought a tour of European photographers and anthropologists to Iran, who traveled to different provinces, but Kordestan, the hospitable people, the terraced villages, the rituals, the music and rhythmic movements, and the Kordish clothes were very attractive to them and excited them.” He continues: “You can easily organize half-day tours for guests to visit workshops of Nazok Kari (the art of making very delicate objects from woods), shawl weaving, Moj weaving and create a kind of attraction. When people see the artists and their workshops up close and live and are treated to traditional drinks and food, they enjoy it, buy, and introduce themselves.”

KD

